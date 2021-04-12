Last month I attended a meeting where the topic of communication came up again and again. The Iowa Falls School Board, members of the district’s Facilities Study Committee and the public gathered to talk about a bond referendum that would have raised taxes to build a new elementary school. There were a lot of theories about why it hadn’t passed, but one of the main complaints was that voters didn’t have enough information about the proposed project.
I was stumped (and, to be honest, a little annoyed). For a year and a half, I’d written about the process that led to the March vote. The Times Citizen published more than a dozen stories detailing the conversations and planning that mentioned a future referendum. A huge, above-the-fold headline on the front page of the July 25, 2020 Times Citizen asked “Would you support a school bond?” Online, we made many of those stories free to everyone – no subscription required. But still, people said they didn’t know anything about the bond discussion.
On social media, the reaction went beyond confusion to accusations that the school district and the board had intentionally kept the issue quiet, making it public only when they had to.
How could we publish so much information and still people said they didn’t know anything about it? Not everyone subscribes to the local newspaper. Some people don’t like the Times Citizen. Or they can’t afford it. Or it’s not printed in their language. There are a lot of reasons to not subscribe. But not subscribing shouldn’t mean not knowing what’s happening in your community.
So where do people go to learn what’s going on in their town? For many, the answer is social media. Facebook has become so ubiquitous in our lives that you can use it to do everything from watch a concert to buy a car. Studies show that many Americans turn to social media to get their news. We let the algorithm decide what we need to know, or we wait for our friends to share information – reliable or not – to help us make decisions or understand changes in our community.
We at the Times Citizen are in the business of communication. Our mission is to disseminate the news. For almost a year we’ve been discussing what we can do to deliver the headlines directly to our community (whether they subscribe or not). The easiest solution, we think, is TC Daily. It’s an email newsletter we launched in 2010 to deliver the daily headlines to subscribers’ inboxes every weekday morning. It’s a way for us to keep the community informed. And we think it’s time to open it to everyone.
Starting today, anyone can sign up to receive TC Daily, whether you subscribe or not.
For 11 years we’ve treated it as a perk – an incentive to get people to subscribe. But now we see it as a tool to inform the community. Some of the content – most of the news and sports stories – will still only be accessible to subscribers. But much of the rest of it – community calendar items, sports scores, the weather forecast, death notices and police call logs – doesn’t require a subscription. And some of the news – notices about public meetings and coverage of issues that are in the public interest (like COVID-19 updates and voting information) will be available to everyone. As always, if there’s an article that interests you and you don’t subscribe, you can purchase a day pass to our website for $1.50.
I hope you’ll sign up for TC Daily. We see it as a way for us to open the door of communication a little wider and let more people know what’s happening in their community without asking them to pay for a subscription. Obviously we’d still love to have you as a subscriber – your support keeps our local business going – but we understand that’s not feasible (or desirable) for everyone, and that shouldn’t keep them from knowing what’s happening here.
If you’d like to sign up, use this link to provide your email address. We don’t sell our email lists – ask any longtime TC Daily subscriber.
Let me know what you think. What do you like? What would you like to see more of? And is it valuable to you? Our mission is to inform the Hardin County community about what’s happening here so you can make decisions about how you live your life. We think this goes a long way toward making that a little simpler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.