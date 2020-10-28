More than 4,400 Hardin County voters had already cast their ballots by Monday afternoon, but with record turnout expected, election officials and law enforcement are gearing up for a sprint to the finish next week.
Hardin County Auditor Jessica Lara said the number of absentee ballots and ballot requests received has taxed her office, but many people have come to the courthouse to vote in person.
“I think it has been steady all along since we started,” she said. “Yeah, I would say it’s been pretty steady although it does seem like the last four days, including Saturday, has been a little more, but we’ve had a steady stream of voters since we started on Oct. 5.”
With the Nov. 3 election approaching quickly and some politicians suggesting that the results may not be legitimate, political parties have the right to send poll watchers to precincts to keep an eye on things. But Lara said there are rules for anyone serving as a poll watcher.
“The code that covers poll watchers shows that they have to be credentialed, so the parties have to authorize poll watchers to go and they give us those documentations beforehand,” she said. “Honestly, it’s really boring for the poll watchers.”
Lara said she hadn’t heard anything about local poll watchers for either party as of Monday. She also said that in the past poll watching has been used to keep an eye on who had already voted and who hadn’t on the party’s own voter list. They might call or pick up voters who hadn’t made it to the polls yet that day.
Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel said his office doesn’t have any major concerns about Election Day or its aftermath, but he is aware of the potential for problems, either at the polls or after the results are announced.
“The only thing I would offer up for people to know or keep in mind is being respectful of the rights and opinions of others,” McDaniel said. “That certainly doesn’t appear to be the trend right now.”
Lara said Election Day preparations have stressed her office in different ways. For herself, coordinating and scheduling poll workers has been a bigger challenge than normal because of the coronavirus pandemic and the age of many veteran poll workers.
She said this year many of them don’t feel comfortable working because of COVID-19. Because she doesn’t have all of her “die-hards,” shifts are being split in many cases around the eight precincts in the county. Lara also has to be sure an even number of Democrats and Republicans are manning each precinct.
The number of ballots and ballot requests has also been daunting.
“For the staff in the office it’s been the increased volume with absentee ballots,” Lara said. “Those that don’t complete the absentee ballot request form and we had to follow up with them. It took a lot of follow up with our elections employees to contact the people and get those right so we could send the ballots out.”
If someone has their absentee ballot and has not yet returned it, they can still vote by mail, but the deadline to request an absentee ballot has come and gone as of Oct. 24. Early voting is still available in person at the Hardin County Courthouse.
Anyone not registered to vote can do so at their voting precinct on election day. A proof of identity and residency is required to do so.
Lara said most of the questions her office has received are regarding mail, text messages or phone calls voters are receiving from political action committees telling them their votes haven’t been received.
“People are really concerned because most often they dropped (their ballot) off themselves in the drop box and they are wondering why they’re getting the messages,” Lara said.
She added that her office only contacted people who failed to fill out their ballot request forms properly.
The courthouse in Eldora is normally a polling place, but this year because of COVID-19, there are restrictions on the number of people who can be inside the courthouse voting at one time. That means the Emergency Operations Center a block east of the courthouse will serve as a polling location on Election Day.
Lara said those planning to vote on Nov. 3 need to understand lines may be long and they should give themselves ample time to vote.
“I know it sounds trite, but a lot of what has been pushed on the internet is ‘Have a plan’ and I couldn’t stress that enough,” she said. “The weather has turned colder and there may be lines and to keep six-feet distance might mean they have to wait.”
