Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading in the community. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Celebrate Halloween in Hardin County
Sunday in Halloween, and there are celebrations planned throughout the county this weekend. From trick-or-treats and trunk-or-treats, to a costume contest and a haunted hospital, there's something for everyone. Find a full schedule of activities here.
Have fun at a Harvest Fest
The public is invited to enjoy free family fun at Harvest Fest in downtown Iowa Falls' Estes Park on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy a maze run, kids' crafts, game stations, face painting, balloon creations, cookie decorating, free hot dogs and more. The festival is hosted by Iowa Falls Open Bible Church.
Support the Radcliffe Fire Department
The Radcliffe Firefighters Foundation will host a fall fundraiser open house on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Radcliffe Emergency Services Center (202 E. Menominee St.). The meal will include pork burgers, cheesy potatoes, green beans and a dessert bar. Dine in or carry out. All proceeds will go toward renovations to the building’s meeting room. All are welcome.
Catch some cowboy mounted shooting
The Iowa Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association will host competition at the Equine Center on the Ellsworth Community College’s Hamilton Campus south of Iowa Falls on Sunday. The competitors use two guns loaded with specially-prepared blank ammunition. The rider and horse maneuver through the arena while the rider shoots at targets. Competition begins at 9 a.m.
Pick up dinner in Hubbard
Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard will host a hot beef sundae meal on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 201 E. Chestnut St. in Hubbard. The meal, served drive-through, will include Iowa State Fair hot beef sundaes, butterhorns and cookies. The cost is a free will donation. To pre-order call the church at 641-864-2600. Pick up meals the day of the event by driving through on the north side of the church. The meal is open to the public.
