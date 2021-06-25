Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Celebrate in New Providence
Another summer weekend means another summer festival. This weekend it's New Providence's turn to welcome visitors and residents to town for a full schedule of activities. The fun kicks off today with a screening of the movie "New Providence," which was partially filmed in Hardin County. Other weekend activities include a 5k race, a parade, kids' activities and a dance on Main Street. Find a full schedule of activities here.
Pick up some pancakes
The Church of the Open Bible (408 College Ave, Iowa Falls) is offering a pancake and waffle breakfast to go event on Saturday from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Proceeds will go toward a mission trip fundraiser.
Step back in time
Learn about local military history (and the history of the Civilian Conservation Corps and Prisoners of War in Hardin County) at the CCC/POW Rec Hall and Military Museum in Eldora. The museum, which has been restored over the last 10-plus years, is open to the public this summer. The hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, and Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located on the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora. Learn more about the museum and its restoration here.
Attend one last summer football game
The Midwest Rampage football team will conclude its regular season with a home game in Alden on Saturday. The Rampage will play the Albert Lea Grizzlies with kickoff set for 6 p.m. Admission is $5, and kids age 12 and under are admitted for free. Following Saturday's game, the SPFL playoffs will begin on July 10. Postseason pairings have yet to be released.
Catch a live, outdoor concert
The Bearcat Pickers will present an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the church. The Bearcat Pickers are a small-town bluegrass band consisting of Alison Campbell, Keith and Haley Knight, and Doug Page. They play fun, upbeat music to happy, knee-tapping crowds.
The Cottage Community Church is located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome, and a free will offering will be taken.
