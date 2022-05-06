Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Pick up lunch, help a local cause
The public is invited to a lunch fundraiser today at the Eldora Fareway Store. The CCC/POW Rec Hall and Military Museum will host the meal to raise money for the purchase of new flags and flag poles for East Lawn Memorial Garden. The grilled hamburger lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store, which is located at 1232 14th St. in Eldora. For $7, diners can get a hamburger, chips and a beverage. To buy the items separately, the cost is $5 for a hamburger, $1 for chips, and $1.50 for a beverage.
Have breakfast at the museum
Hardin County Farm Museum pancake breakfasts are back as of this weekend. The museum, located north of Eldora, hosts the meals one Saturday a month from 7-9:30 a.m. The first meal this year will be on Saturday morning. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.).
Shop a local plant sale
Hubbard’s Big Green, a nonprofit organization, will host its annual fundraiser plant and bake sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter house in the Hubbard Park. There will be an assortment of perennial and annual plants from greenhouses, along with plants from local gardens. If you buy five $5 plants, the sixth $5 plant is free. The sale will also offer assorted baked goods, crocheted dishcloths and scrubbies along with some craft items. There will be no early sales.
Plant a tree - for free
Residents of Hardin County are invited to pick up a free tree seedling in Iowa Falls on Saturday. The trees are being made available through a grant from the Working Watersheds program at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. They must be planted in Hardin or Franklin county.
The trees will be available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until the seedlings are gone) at the City of Iowa Falls Parks Department garage, which is located near Sunnyside Park, east of South Oak Street/Hwy 65 (turn east on Iowa Vet Road south of Las Flores Restaurant). The trees that will be available include: Black Oak, Chinkapin Oak, Northern Pecan, Red Oak, Serviceberry, Shagbark Hickory, Swamp White Oak and White Oak.
Celebrate the mothers
Whether it's your own mother or grandmother, or someone who is like a mother to you, this weekend is set aside to celebrate them. Sunday is Mother's Day. Many moms are happy with simple displays of appreciation and love, but they'd also probably accept big displays. Plan a day out with the mom in your life, make her a meal, or do something else to make her feel special. We love you, moms.
