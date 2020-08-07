Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Spend the afternoon on the golf course
You'd better act fast if you want to participate in the Eldora Kiwanis' 9th Annual Golf Classic. The event is today, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lake Country Club in rural Eldora. The cost to participate in the 9-hole two-person best shot is $30 per person (price includes dinner). Registration is 12:20-1:30 and play begins at 1:30. Dinner and awards will start at 4:30 p.m. Find more information here.
Meet the Republican candidates
The Hardin County GOP will host its annual Sweet Corn Feed today at The Shed (1813 Third St. Place) in Eldora. This year’s attendees are expected to include U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Rep. and Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, and Rep. Dave Deyoe. Randy Feenstra, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District is also planning to attend, and Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman and Sheriff Dave McDaniel will also be present.
Serving will begin at 5 p.m. The cost is a free will donation, but the suggested price is $10 per person, or $20 per family. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and social distance. Face masks are encouraged.
Shop tax-free close to home
This weekend is Iowa's annual tax-free shopping weekend. The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and will last through 12 a.m. the following day. Items that are available tax-free include clothing and footwear. That does not include watches, jewelry, sporting equipment, skates or any special clothing or footwear for specific athletic activity. All stores that sell clothing and footwear must participate in the sales tax holiday. Find more information about the tax holiday here.
Party at Park Fest in Ackley
Prairie Bridges will host Park Fest in Ackley this weekend. The fun begins today and lasts through Sunday. It includes activities like live music, a beverage garden, fishing derby and treasure dig for kids, horseshoe, volleyball and bags tournaments, rock painting and more. Find more information about the festival here.
Explore a local park
Hardin County offers abundant public spaces, whether you're looking for trails, timber or a quiet place to fish. Explore a county park of your choosing - and be on the lookout for wildlife, wildflowers and big open quiet (socially distanced) places. Pick a county park from this list.
