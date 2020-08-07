Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.

Spend the afternoon on the golf course

You'd better act fast if you want to participate in the Eldora Kiwanis' 9th Annual Golf Classic. The event is today, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Pine Lake Country Club in rural Eldora. The cost to participate in the 9-hole two-person best shot is $30 per person (price includes dinner). Registration is 12:20-1:30 and play begins at 1:30. Dinner and awards will start at 4:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Meet the Republican candidates

IMG_8288.jpg
The Hardin County GOP Sweet Corn feed draws people eager to meet Republican candidates and those hungry for food. Above, Dave Sweeney flips burgers during the 2015 Sweet Corn Feed at the Ellsworth Community College Equestrian Center in Iowa Falls

The Hardin County GOP will host its annual Sweet Corn Feed today at The Shed (1813 Third St. Place) in Eldora. This year’s attendees are expected to include U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Rep. and Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, and Rep. Dave Deyoe. Randy Feenstra, the Republican candidate for Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District is also planning to attend, and Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman and Sheriff Dave McDaniel will also be present.

Serving will begin at 5 p.m. The cost is a free will donation, but the suggested price is $10 per person, or $20 per family. Guests are asked to bring lawn chairs and social distance. Face masks are encouraged.

Shop tax-free close to home

This weekend is Iowa's annual tax-free shopping weekend. The tax holiday began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, and will last through 12 a.m. the following day. Items that are available tax-free include clothing and footwear. That does not include watches, jewelry, sporting equipment, skates or any special clothing or footwear for specific athletic activity. All stores that sell clothing and footwear must participate in the sales tax holiday. Find more information about the tax holiday here

Party at Park Fest in Ackley

MoneyInTheStraw
Money in the Straw is one of the many events planned for children during ParkFest 2020. Despite COVID-19, the event is planned for the first full weekend in August with organizers making every attempt to keep those who participate safe.

Prairie Bridges will host Park Fest in Ackley this weekend. The fun begins today and lasts through Sunday. It includes activities like live music, a beverage garden, fishing derby and treasure dig for kids, horseshoe, volleyball and bags tournaments, rock painting and more. Find more information about the festival here.

Explore a local park

Hardin County offers abundant public spaces, whether you're looking for trails, timber or a quiet place to fish. Explore a county park of your choosing - and be on the lookout for wildlife, wildflowers and big open quiet (socially distanced) places. Pick a county park from this list.

