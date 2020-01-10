Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Head out on a walking tour
Enjoy the snow- and ice-free sidewalks of Iowa Falls by heading out on a self-guided walking tour of the Scenic City's most historical buildings. Find a map and write-ups about the history of some of the downtown area's most iconic buildings here. And while you're out, stop into one of the stores to browse, the restaurants to dine, or the coffee shop to warm up.
Have some fish in Ackley
Ackley's Sons of the American Legion will host a fish fry Friday, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Legion in Ackley (639 Main St., Ackley). The cost is $10 for the all-you-can-eat meal.
Have breakfast in Eldora
The Eldora Kiwanis will host a brunch fundraiser on Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Dorothy's Senior Center in Eldora. The menu includes omelets and pancakes, prepared fresh by the Kiwanis Club. Beverages include coffee, milk and juice. Freewill donations will be accepted with funds going back into the local Kiwanis' community projects and its scholarship fund.
Learn how to become a Wilderness Woman
Are you a women who's interested in spending a week at a rustic cabin in northern Minnesota where you'll learn skills like canoeing, orienteering, splitting wood, tree identification and overnight camping? Attend a meeting Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Coffee Attic in downtown Iowa Falls to learn more about this camp for grown-ups. Find more information about the camp here.
