Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning those who have not been vaccinated to continue to take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Live it up at Alden Days
Alden Days returns this weekend with a schedule packed full of games, food, life acts and after-dark entertainment. The festivities kick off today with a hot dog meal served in the park beginning at 6 p.m. Tomorrow will bring a scrambled eggs breakfast at the fire station, a parade at 11, live music, a football game and fireworks. Find a full schedule of events here.
Support the Geneva Fire Department
The Geneva Fire Department will host a pork loin supper on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the fire station. Sky Kone ice cream will also be present. The cost is a free will donation, with proceeds going to upgrades to the station.
Learn about bike safety in Eldora
The Community Partnership for Protecting Children will host a bicycle safety event in Eldora on Saturday. It will be held 9-11:30 a.m. at the Community Garden (787 4th St.). Learn how to ride your bike safely, how to start and stop properly, avoid hazards, and yield. The event will also help with proper helmet fit and a bike safety check. Helmets will be provided to children who do not have one. There will be goodies and root beer floats. All are welcome.
Honor Dr. Pisney's dedication to rugby
The Iowa Falls Rugby Club will host an Appreciation Event for Dr. Francis Pisney on Saturday. It’s an opportunity for friends, family and current and former Iowa Falls Rugby players to celebrate Pisney and his 40-plus years of rugby and all he has done and continues to do for the sport. The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Iowa Falls Rugby Fields (2301 Georgetown Rd) and pork loin will be served. Guests are asked to bring a side and choice of beverage. Find more information here.
Make time for the pool
Meteorologists are predicting that the heat wave of the last couple of weeks will break early next week. Before that happens, cool off by getting in some time at an area pool this weekend. Find a full guide of Hardin County's public pools here.
