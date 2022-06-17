Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate summer at Alden Days
Alden will be a hub of excitement today and tomorrow for its annual festival, Alden Days. The schedule calls for a kiddie parade and Miss Alden crowning today, and much more tomorrow, including at parade at 11 a.m., and inflatables, live music and food in the park. Fireworks will be set off at 9:45 p.m. Find the full weekend schedule here.
Learn about conservation efforts
The Southfork Watershed Alliance will host a field day on Saturday to demonstrate installation of a bioreactor along the bank of Beaver Creek. The event will be hosted by landowner Kathleen Hunt and operator Jacob Bolson. The day will include registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., and presentations and installation will begin at 9. Lunch will also be provided. Parking will be available at Ag Vantage FS with a shuttle to the field day at 28989 Hwy 175, Eldora. RSVP by calling 641-648-4850.
Check out some local birds
Hardin County Conservation's mobile bird blind has been moved to Pintail Wetlands, where the public is welcome to use it to see birds at the county property. Pintail Wetlands is located at 14002 R Ave., east of Iowa Falls. If you're interested in using the blind, call 641-648-4361 to get keys to it. Find more information about the bird blind here.
Attend a free concert
St. Matthew's By-The-Bridge Episcopal Church will present a free concert featuring organist Jeffrey Daehn on Sunday at 4 p.m. The concert is the first of this year's series of organ concerts at the church. Daehn, a resident of Rochester, Minn., has spent his entire professional life in the southern Minnesota area serving several churches as their music director, and also was carillonneur for the Mayo Clinic for 12 years. He will perform several of his selections with trombonist Michael Cizek, who was a member of the U.S. Navy Band. The church is located in downtown Iowa Falls, on the corner of Oak and Railroad streets beside the U.S. Highway 65 bridge. The concert is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Honor the fathers and father figures
Sunday is Father's Day, and even if there's not a father in your life to celebrate, there may be a father figure. Treat him well with a home-cooked meal, a day of fun, or - best yet - ask him what he'd like to do. Happy Father's Day to all of you who take on the dad duties every day!
