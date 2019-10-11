Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Get scared at a haunted hospital
Treat yourself to some scares at the opening of the Eldora Rotary Haunted Hospital this weekend. After this weekend, the Haunted Hospital will be open Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26, from 7 to 11 p.m. each evening. The Haunted Hospital features a indoor line for those waiting to get in. Flashlights are allowed for the first hour of each night. The Haunted Hospital is located at 2413 Edgington Ave., the east wing of the old hospital. The cost is $10 per person.
Iowa Cowboy Mounted Shooters
Check out some good old fashioned cowboy fun in Iowa Falls on Saturday and Sunday. The Ellsworth Community College Equestrian Center (709 Ellsworth Ave.) will host the Iowa Cowboy Mounted Shooters beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. This event highlights one of the fastest-growing equestrian sports in the world, with riders of all ages and ability levels being eligible to compete. Shooters use two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of blank ammunition, and aim to complete the course in the shortest amount of time with the least missed shots.
The shoot is free and open to the public. Rifle classes will follow the four stages of the main match on Saturday. The shoot will resume at 9 a.m. on Sunday with shotgun classes, followed by another three stages of the main match. Organizers expect to see more than 100 riders entered in this event over the weekend from throughout the Midwest.
Have a drink, and check out some art
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street will sponsor the annual Wine, Beer and Art Walk in town on Saturday. Buy a glass for $15, and stop at downtown area businesses to sample wine and beer from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artists will be set up showing off their work during the same time. Find four artists and the Pat Clark Art Collection at Carnegie-Ellsworth Building, three artists at the Coffee Attic, and youth art and face painting at the Barlow Library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wine glasses can be reserved by calling Chamber/Main Street at 641-648-5549.
Celebrate the harvest with a barn dance
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host an end-of-season party Saturday. A pancake summer will be served in the museum's barn from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Have homemade pie for dessert. Following dinner, a dance will be held in the barn’s loft from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. It will feature live music by The Vinyl Frontier. The cost is $7 per adult, and kids under 12 are free. The museum is located one mile north of the stop light in Eldora.
Have dinner at church
First United Methodist Church will host its 33rd annual pork loin dinner on Sunday, from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes pork burgers, chop or loin, salad, potato, pie and a drink for $10 per person. The meal is available as drive-thru, carry-out and dine-in. All are welcome. The church is located at 619 Main St.
