Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge will serve a curbside pasta dinner tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu includes creamy penne chicken alfredo or hot and cheesy meat lasagna, as well as lettuce salad with ranch dressing and garlic toast. The cost is $10 per meal. The public is welcome. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa falls.
Catch a locally-inspired movie
The movie "New Providence" is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. The film is a fictional story depicting the final season of six-on-six girls basketball in Iowa. There are plenty of local ties to the movie, and filming was done throughout Hardin County and included local athletes. Five percent of the sales from the movie will be donated to the Iowa Hall of Pride. Read more about the movie's filming here, and stream it here.
Support local veterans
Happenings in Steamboat Rock will host a Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fundraiser on Saturday. The event will feature a bags tournament ($30/team) and a pool tournament ($15/team) with registration beginning at 3 p.m. and the games beginning at 3:30 p.m. A free will donation supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. A silent auction will take place and raffle/door prizes will be available. All proceeds will go toward helping local veterans in need.
Watch the IFA girls in action
The Iowa Falls-Alden girls (13-7) open Class 3A Regional play with a home game on Saturday (Feb. 13). The Cadets host a winless South Tama County (0-15) squad with tip set for 4 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the Class 3A Regional Semifinal scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Clear Lake. Possible opponents are highly-ranked Clear Lake or Hampton-Dumont/CAL.
Celebrate Valentine's Day
The holiday's not for everyone, but if you're into it, celebrate Valentine's Day. Make your loved one a special dinner, craft cards with the kids, snuggle up inside (it's going to be cooooold this weekend) and have a movie marathon, or lose yourself in your love for a good book. (Looking for a recipe? Find ideas in KIFG's Cooks' Corner.)
