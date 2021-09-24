Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner from the Lions
The Iowa Falls Lions Club will host a pork loin sandwich meal today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Elks Club (601 Railroad St.). The meal, which includes a smoked sliced pork loin sandwich, baked beans, chips, cookie and bottled water, will be served as curbside pickup. The cost is a free will donation.
Tag butterflies at the garden
The Eldora Community Garden will host a butterfly-tagging event today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the garden, which is located at 787 4th St. Learn about butterflies' journey to Mexico, then participate in some tagging. All ages are welcome. Nets and tags will be provided.
Big Green sale
Hubbard’s Big Green, a non-profit organization, will host its annual fall sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oktoberfest tent in downtown Hubbard. Included in the sale will be baked items, crocheted and knitted dishcloths, crafts, fall decorations and day lilies. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the shelter house at the Hubbard park.
Have fall in Franklin County
Maynes Grove in rural Hampton will host a Fall Fun Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s activities will include a kids fishing derby at 10 a.m., with prizes for winners in each category. Live animals and educational displays will be up for view inside the lodge, and canoes and kayaks will be available for public use on the pond. Fat bikes can be checked out for use on the trails. The park will also be set up for sand volleyball, horseshoes and bags. No registration is necessary. The event is free and open to the public, but donations are encouraged. Maynes Grove is located at 946 Hwy. 65.
Settlement on the Prairie Open House
The Ackley Heritage Center is marking its 34th year as conservator of the history of Ackley with an open house at the Settlement on the Prairie (101 Grundy Street) in Ackley on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to take part in the many planned activities. Bill Quibell will entertain visitors from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. with DJ Eric De Wolf playing records from the 1920s to 1940s. Also planned are games from the past – croquet, gunny sack races and Treasure in the Straw. Those attending can also tour the Settlement, including the I-house, Clutterville School, barn, carriage house while listening to tales, facts, and fun knowledge. A free meal will also be served.
