Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Catch some basketball tonight
After taking a hiatus for the holidays, high school sports are back in action today. Iowa Falls-Alden girls and boys basketball teams will make the short trip to Hampton for games starting at 6:15 p.m., AGWSR basketball is headed to Hudson for a 6:15 start, and South Hardin boys and girls basketball will be at North Tama for games starting at 6:15.
See a final free movie at The Met
The free merchant movies series at Iowa Falls' Met Theatre will conclude Saturday with a screening of "Happy Feet." The show is sponsored by Raezy Paiges. It will begin at 12 p.m., and is free and open to the public.
Check out some barrel racing
Ellsworth Community College's Equine Center will host the Go For Broke Barrel Races Saturday and Sunday. Racing will begin with exhibitions at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 on Sunday. There are pee wee, youth and adult divisions scheduled. The Equine Center is located on the college's Hamilton Campus, along Highway 65 south of Iowa Falls. Find more information about the races here.
Get started on that New Year's resolution
If your New Year's Resolution was to get more exercise in 2020, this is a great weekend to really dig into it. Check out a local trail for walking, running or biking (Hardin County Recreational Trails maps are here, and Pine Lake State Park maps are here). Or check out one of Hardin County's fitness centers: the Ellsworth College Dale Howard Family Activity Center, Cougar Fitness 55 in Ackley, or Salvo Fitness Center in Eldora.
Meet the candidates
The Hardin County Democrats will present "Pie and Candidates" in the student center at Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will feature pie (of course), as well as all five Democratic candidates who are seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst this fall. They are Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro and Cal Woods.
The event is free and open to the public, although donations to Hardin County Democrats are welcome. The high school is located at 1903 North Taylor Ave. Guests should park in the south parking lot.
