Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday. Four of them are right here in Hardin County, and the fifth is just north in Franklin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate summer in Radcliffe
This weekend marks the return of Radcliffe Summerfest. Planners have organized a full schedule of events, starting today and lasting into Sunday. Some of the activities include a pork burger supper, petting zoo, water fights and live music tonight. Saturday will bring a 5K race, the Grand Parade, kids' tractor pull, magic show and a movie in the park. And Sunday will wrap up with a classic car show, community worship in the park, and lunch at It's All Good. Find more information about the event here.
See a show in New Providence
Forty local students are coming together with three professional actors from The Old Creamery Theatre to stage "Calamity Jane and the Showdown at Dry Gulch" at the New Providence Roundhouse today at 7 p.m. Camp Creamery is a week-long workshop for children interested in exploring the exciting world of theater. The camp is designed to give children ages 7 and up the unique opportunity to work and perform with professional actors from the Old Creamery Theatre while they rehearse and present a play. Learn more about past years of Camp Creamery (there have been 13) here.
Check out the Franklin County Fair
Continue the tradition of summers spent at fairs by attending the Franklin County Fair in Hampton today and tomorrow. Grandstand entertainment tonight will be provided by Dennis DeYoung and the music of Styx. On Saturday night it'll be Ben and Noel Haggard and Blackhawk. Gunderson Racing will round out the schedule on Sunday. Throughout the fair, there will be animal shows, projects, competitions, and other entertainment, including a Wild West shootout, magic shows and a hypnotist. Find a full fair schedule here.
Learn about moss
Join Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker on Saturday to learn about one of the bravest plants in nature: moss. Moss are the first plants to inhabit any land-dwelling environment. Learn about them and even take one home at this free event that's open to all ages. Meet at Pine Lake State Park's Hogsback parking lot at 1:30 p.m. to learn about these amazing creatures and their different life stages. And learn more about Shoemaker's events, which will last through the summer, here.
See a band in Ackley
The Beaver Creek Band, led by Floyd Junker, will present a free concert at St. Johns UCC in Ackley (716 3rd Ave.) beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday. The public is welcome to attend.
