Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Dance it out at the park
The 35th annual Jam Dance - a free event open to teens - is scheduled to be held in Iowa Falls on Friday. The dance will last from 6 to 11:30 p.m. at Estes Park. All are welcome.
Pick up breakfast at The Lodge
The Steamboat Rock Fire Department is raising money for new lights, an oxygen sensor and hoses. To that end, they're hosting a breakfast fundraiser Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. The meal will be served at Steamboat Rock Lodge (formerly the Boat Club). The menu includes pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage and a drink. The cost is a free will donation.
Commemorate Memorial Day
Communities across Hardin County will host ceremonies to commemorate Memorial Day, a holiday that honors the men and women who've died in service to the United States. Find a full list of area Memorial Day events here.
Buy an omelet, support the Roundhouse
An omelet and pancake breakfast will be served at the New Providence Roundhouse on Monday, from 7 to 10 a.m. Omelets will be made to order with choice of ingredients. Fruit, pancakes, juice and coffee will also be served. Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the historic New Providence Roundhouse.
Take a ride on the Empress
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club in Iowa Falls kicks off its 2022 season this Memorial Day weekend. The Empress – a double-deck pontoon excursion boat – will begin its weekly public cruises on Monday, when the boat will depart at 2 p.m. For the rest of the season, through October, the boat will leave the dock every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. No reservations are necessary. The cost to cruise on the Empress is $8 for adults and $5 for children. Find more information on the boat club's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.