Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Attend IF-A's Variety Show
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present its Variety Show today at 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium. The theme of the evening is "I Heard it on the Radio." It will feature performances by the Concert Choir, Chamber Choir and small groups. There will also be solos an a special appearance by some "celebrities." The show is free and open to the public.
See a massive cattle show
Ellsworth Community College's Equine Center will be a hub of activity this weekend for the Heart of Iowa Blow-Out cattle show. The event is sanctioned by the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association, and promises to be impressive in numbers and quality of animals. The public is welcome to attend the show, which will be both Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find more information about this year's show on the event's Facebook page, or read a 2018 Times Citizen story about the show here.
Have supper at the Boat Club
A chili/oyster supper will be hosted by Steamboat Rock Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Boat Club in Steamboat Rock (299 N. 7th St.). Food will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The cost is a free will donation.
Beef burgers and bingo
The Ackley American Legion will host beef burgers and bingo on Saturday. The meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include beef burgers, salads, chips and a dessert. The cost is $7 per plate. Bingo will start at 7 p.m. The cost to play is $1 per card per game. The legion is located at 639 Main St. in Ackley.
Support a local 4-H club
The Ellis Jackson Ag Stars 4-H Club will host a soup supper on Sunday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Owasa Township Hall (201 Hardin St., Iowa Falls). The menu will include chili, chicken noodle soup, cheesy potato soup, pies, bars, ice cream, coffee, water, milk and lemonade. The cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for kids age 10 and under.
