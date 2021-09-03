Another weekend is upon us, and this one has a bonus third day for Labor Day. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes every county in Iowa - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.).
Start your morning with a run
Steamboat Rock will host a "Rock Run 5K" on Saturday. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the old school house on the square, and the race will begin at 8 a.m. The cost is $20 per entrant, which includes a T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded for top finishers. Following the race, an omelet breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m.
Check out some 'upcycled' art
Calkins Nature Area will host an exhibit of upcycled art on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The art pieces were submitted by the public as part of a contest that encouraged people to use recycled materials to create art. A panel of judges will pick a winner on on Saturday, and the nature area in rural Iowa Falls will be open to the public for an exhibit of the pieces that were submitted. It is open to the public.
Support the Roundhouse
An omelet and pancake breakfast will be served at the New Providence Roundhouse on Monday (Labor Day) from 7 to 10 a.m. Omelets will be made to order with diners' choice of ingredients. Fruit, pancakes, juice and coffee will also be available. Proceeds will benefit the New Providence Roundhouse. The cost is a free will donation. The Roundhouse is located at 104 N. Main in New Providence.
Check out some classic cars
The Scenic City Labor Day Car Show will return this weekend - on Monday - in downtown Iowa Falls. Last year's shows was canceled amid the pandemic, so car enthusiasts are raring to get out there. Registration for car owners will be 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Monday, with awards presented at 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to stroll through downtown to check out the cars. In addition, a cruise is planned for Sunday. Drivers and passengers can meet at the Fareway parking lot between 3 and 3:30 p.m. before heading out on a cruise up to Sheffield on the Historic Jefferson Highway before heading back to Iowa Falls via Historic Highway 20. Find more car show information here.
