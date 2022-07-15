Are you looking for something to do over the long weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in Hardin and Franklin counties. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Head to Hampton for the fair
The Franklin County Fair is in full swing. Grab family, friends or both and make the trek north to see livestock shows, goat yoga and of course the cutest baby contest. Tonight's grandstand show is John Michael Montgomery with Confederate Railroad at 8 p.m. Josh Turner will perform on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. and the fair will conclude with figure 8 and cruiser car races on Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Find the full fair schedule at franklincountyfair.com.
Teach the kids origami
Emily's Papercrafts - Origami Storytime will be coming to the Alden Public Library on July 15. The special story time will be from 10-10:45 a.m. Must be 10-years-old or older or come with a parents. Participants are asked to RSVP to lisa@alden.lib.ia.us or by calling 515-859-3820.
The cast and crew of the upcoming Webster City Community Theatre summer musical are prepping for the final push to opening night. “Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping” continues its eight-show run this weekend.
“Church Basement Ladies: A Second Helping” continues the story of a rural Minnesota Lutheran church and the indomitable ladies who inhabit its basement kitchen. The year is 1969. The world is changing and the characters are changing with the times—at least some of them. One may have to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 1970s.
The show dates are July 15, 16 at 7 p.m. and July 17 at 2 p.m.
All tickets are $15 and go on sale Saturday, July 2 at the box office, 1001 Willson Ave. in Webster City. Box office hours are weeknights from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Tickets can also be ordered by calling the box office 515-832-4456, or online at wcctboxoffice@gmail.com.
Check out a family friendly concert
The Farnum Family will be presenting an outdoor concert at Cottage Community Church, Sunday evening July 17th at 6:00 p.m. Bring your lawn chair.
The Farnum Family is a touring family band from the Missouri Ozarks who have taken their energetic blend of Christian musical entertainment and homespun family humor throughout the Midwest and beyond.
Come join them at Cottage Community Church located nine miles south of Iowa Falls on Hwy 65 and two and a half miles west on County Road D41. Everyone is welcome. A free will offering will be taken.
