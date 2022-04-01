Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to a new low, and the CDC is no longer recommending masks, as long as a county has low hospitalization rates. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will serve a fish fry meal today from 5 to 7 p.m. The meal is available through curbside service. It includes fried fish, French fries and baked beans. The cost is $10 per meal. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
Spaghetti dinner will benefit Pony Express
Have breakfast in Ackley
The Ackley-Geneva Lions Club will be hosting a pancake brunch on Sunday. The event will be held at the AGWSR High School commons from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is a free will donation.
Talk politics in Iowa Falls
The Hardin County Democrats will gather for their monthly Pints and Politics event on Sunday. The event is held monthly, on the first Sunday, at the River Tap on Railroad Street in Iowa Falls, and always begins at 6 p.m. Guests are invited for food and drink (everyone pays their own bill) and good discussion.
Rest up before spring really arrives
We know it's already spring, but it hasn't felt like it this week. Why not embrace the cold? Have a movie day inside (local libraries have lots of films available), or dive into a book you've been wanting to read. Warm weather will be here soon enough. Relish these (hopefully) last days of cold weather.
