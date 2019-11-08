Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Listen to some great music
James LeBlanc & the Winchesters will present a show at South Hardin High School at 7 p.m. today. LeBlanc's music has been recorded by Martina McBride, Bryan White, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney and more. His songs have been on records that have sold more than 25 million copies. The show is being presented by the Hardin County Performance Series. Concert tickets are $20 for adults. Hardin County students, and all active and retired military personnel are invited to attend for free. Find more information on the Hardin County Performance Series' website.
Shop in New Providence
The Roundhouse in New Providence will host a holiday market on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will host artists, crafters, vendor and food. There will be a play and craft area for kids. There will also be plenty of parking, restrooms are available, and the building is handicap accessible. The Roundhouse is located at 104 N. Main St. Find more information about the market on its Facebook page.
Commemorate the history of Highway 20
A ceremony will be held Saturday to celebrate the placing of road signs that chart the route of the 1926 alignment of Historic US 20 through Iowa Falls. The ceremony will begin at 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Rocksylvania Avenue and Oak Street in Iowa Falls. Following a short outdoor ceremony that unveils the signs, a parade of vintage cars will lead participants to an indoor reception at the Carnegie-Ellsworth Building on the corner of Rocksylvania Avenue and Stevens Street. The public is invited to attend both the outdoor ceremony and indoor reception.
See a show in Eldora
South Hardin High School will present its fall musical, "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown" at performances on Saturday and Sunday. The show, a revised version of the 1999 musical inspired by Charles Schultz's "Peanuts" cartoon, will be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Both performances will be at South Hardin High School in Eldora. Tickets are available at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $3 for students with an activity pass.
Eat and shop at Bethany
Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls will host a Fall Bazaar on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church (2712 Washington Ave.). The meal, which is available as carry-out at 10 a.m., will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, salad, a dinner roll, pie and a beverage. Tickets are $10 per person. They can be purchased at the door or from a committee member. Crafts and baked goods will also be for sale, including cookies, pie, cakes, breads, snacks and homemade crafts.
Make Veterans Day plans
Monday is Veterans Day, which means there will be events throughout the county to pay respect to the sacrifices made by veterans. Find a schedule of Veterans Day activities here, and watch the Times Citizen website for coverage of Veterans Day events next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.