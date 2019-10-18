Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Eat dinner with the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. The cost is $9 per person. The Lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls.
Women, get inspired
Wings of Refuge is offering women an opportunity to enjoy treats, do a little shopping and find some inspiration, all while raising money for a good cause. The local nonprofit organization, which fights sex trafficking by offering a restoration home for trafficking survivors, is planning a women’s conference to be held at Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Saturday. It’s called Beautiful You: Leave a light on for you.
Doors to the event will open at 8:30 a.m. Guests will be able to enjoy breakfast treats, coffee, speakers, lunch, raffle prizes and shopping. Speakers will include: Traci McCausland, an Iowa Falls native, cancer survivor and strengths coach; Maranatha Weeks, a nurse who has treated members and victims of ISIS; and Wings of Refuge founder Joy Fopma. Guests will leave inspired and empowered to use their strengths to lift up those around them.
Tickets can be purchased in advance here, or at the door for $45. Student tickets are $20, and group tickets for five or more people are $30 each.
Peep some fall colors
Peak fall color is upon us in the Iowa River Greenbelt. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fall color report, as of Oct. 14, hard maples were beginning to turn color in the Iowa River Greenbelt and at area state parks. The yellows from ash, elm, hickory, and cottonwood are offering good color too. Poison ivy is at its peak with colorful yellow, orange, and pink vining up the trunks of trees. Oaks are just getting started and still a week away from good color. The DNR estimates that peak viewing in this area will be this Saturday.
Shop the bazaar
Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard will host its annual Fall Bazaar on Sunday. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee, juice and rolls. At 10, Higher Power music group worship is planned. A chicken noodle dinner will be served at 11 a.m. (cost is a free will donation), and the auction will begin at 11:30. All are welcome. The church is located at 201 E. Chestnut St. in Hubbard.
Have dinner in Alden
The Alden UCC Church will be serving turkey and all the trimmings at its annual fall turkey supper on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The meal will be dine in or carry out. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.