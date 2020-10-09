Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in and around Hardin County.
Head to a toy show and flea market
The Central Iowa Hot Wheels & Toy Show and a flea market will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds (301 11th St., Eldora) today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers with the CCC/POW Recreational Hall & Military Museum will be serving breakfast, lunch and supper both days. Money raised from the event will benefit the CCC/POW scholarship fund, which is offered to high school students who volunteer for a project or at the museum during the year.
CDC recommendations will be followed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Masks are highly recommended.
Celebrate IFA homecoming
This week has been Iowa Falls-Alden High School's homecoming. Close out the week by attending tonight's football game against West Marshall. The Cadets are heading into the game 2-0, and the Trojans are 3-0. The winner of tonight's game will be district champion. Read more about the game here.
Have a grilled cheese sandwich tonight
Salt & Light Kitchen, an offshoot of the Salt & Light Youth Center, will offer a gourmet grilled cheese to-go meal today from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Stop by Salt & Light (522 Washington Ave.), order, get your meal and be on your way. The cost is $8 per meal, which includes a grilled cheese sandwich, chips and a cookie. Kids meals are $5 each and include a kids sandwich, chips and a cookie. Find more information (including a menu of the grilled cheese sandwiches offered) here.
Pick up dinner from the Moose
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge #1331 will host a curbside meal on Friday, Oct. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The menu is chicken and noodles served over mashed potatoes, seasoned green beans, a dinner roll and a cookie. The cost is $10 per meal, and the public is welcome. The dinner will be served curbside at the Moose Lodge, which is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls.
Grab a pork dinner at church
First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls will host its 34th annual pork dinner on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes a pork burger, chop or loin, salad, potato and pie. The cost is $10 per meal. The church is located at 619 Main St. in Iowa Falls.
