Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Chip in at the garden
The Eldora Community Garden, which has grown - much like its produce - to be a major part of Hardin County's county seat, is looking for volunteers to help on Saturday mornings. The garden grows produce that's then provided free to people in town who need it. The garden also hosts events for all ages throughout the growing season. Find more information about the garden here, or sign up to volunteer here.
Check out recreation
The Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls has made outdoor recreation equipment available to those who have a library card. The "Library of Things" , as it's called, has available for checkout: disc golf sets and pickleball sets, and a shuffleboard set. Patrons can also check out bicycles to use around town. Or, if it's too cool for you this weekend, pick up a book, check out a movie, or use Hoopla, a new way to watch movies, and listen to or read books online for free.
Prepare to vote
As of Wednesday this week, absentee voting is open for the June 7 Primary Election. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, May 23. Learn more about voting absentee - either by mail or in person - or voting in person here.
Celebrate the graduates
It's graduation season. The final Hardin County commencement ceremony will be held this weekend when Iowa Falls-Alden High School seniors cross the stage on Sunday at 2 p.m. Don't forget to congratulate the graduating seniors in your life with a card or gift picked up at a local store.
Go on a morel hunt
Local mushroom hunters have reported some success finding the ephemeral morel, which grow in Iowa in the spring. Try your hand at a morel hunt. Try looking at one of Hardin County's parks or conservation properties (find a list of them here), and read this Iowa Department of Natural Resources article full of tips for finding morels. Good luck!
