Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Educate yourself about agriculture
Wondering about the latest news affecting farmers? Attend the North Central Iowa Crop Clinic today at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. The event is a big annual draw, with multiple sessions about a variety of topics. It also features a trade show (with health screening) and an opportunity for private pesticide applicators to get recertified. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m., and the first speaker will take the stage at 9 a.m.
Let the kids wear themselves out
The Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department will host a holiday open gym at Rock Run Elementary School today and tomorrow. The open gym is open to children up to eighth grade. It runs from 1 to 3 p.m. today and Saturday. Any children under age 7 must be accompanied by an adult. Children are encouraged to bring their own basketballs, playground balls and other equipment. Some equipment and games will be available.
See a movie for free
The free merchant movies at The Met movie theater in Iowa Falls continue on Saturday with a screening of "Rise of the Guardians." The show will begin at 1 p.m. The movie is free, but concessions will be available for purchase. All are welcome.
Hunker down
With rain all but guaranteed, and freezing rain possible this weekend, it's a good time to hunker down with a good book or a movie. Hit up your local library to check out a book, movie, book on CD or any number of other materials that are available. And if it's a fine that's keeping you away, through the end of this month, the Barlow Library in Iowa Fall is forgiving $1 of fines for every non-perishable food item you donate. Donations will then be given to area food pantries. Find more information about Food for Fines here.
Live it (and eat it) up
Before the end of the year next week - and the start of resolutions - try out that sinful dessert you've had your eye on, or go crazy with the carbs. Find a recipe on KIFG's Cooks' Corner here. There's something for every palate.
