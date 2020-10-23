Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading rapidly in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to be open in Hardin County. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in and around Hardin County.
Pick up fish dinner tonight
The Eldora Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry today. Serving will begin at 4 p.m. and it's available as curbside pickup or carryout. The cost is $10 per box. Exact change or check is appreciated.
Participate in a 5K, help a good cause
The Ackley Pool Betterment Committee will host The Halloween Hustle 5K Walk/Run on Saturday at Prairie Bridges Park. Registration opens at 7:45 a.m. Mask are required until the start of the race. The cost is $25. All proceeds go toward fundraising for the wading pool with splash pad features. Qualified donations will be matched by the Barlow Family Foundation. Registration forms can be found on the event's Facebook page here.
Cast your ballot early
The Hardin County Auditor's Office will be open on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for in-person absentee voting. Voters can cast a ballot at the courthouse in Eldora. Enter the building through the east door and follow the security guard's instructions for COVID-19 protocols. Learn more about absentee voting here, and watch forums with candidates for four Hardin County area races here.
Get a taste of the State Fair
Zion United Church of Christ in Hubbard will host a Sundae Sunday Fund-Day on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church will serve a taste of the Iowa State Fair with hot beef sundaes, butterhorns and a chocolate chip cookie. The cost is a free will offering. The meal will be available through pick-up at the church, which is located at 201 E. Chestnut in Hubbard (head east and exit through the alley). Pre-orders and delivery appointments must be made by Oct. 18 by calling 641-864-2600.
Get your dog washed, support ECC students
The Ellsworth Community College Pre-Vet Club will be holding a Dog Wash fundraiser on Sunday. The event will be from 2-5 p.m. and will be held at Donna’s Dog Grooming and Boarding (17978 Q Ave., Iowa Falls). Costs are $15 for just a bath, $20 for bath and nail trim and $25 for bath, nail trim and anal glands. Leashes are required.
