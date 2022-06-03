Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Take in a free local concert
Alden's Dr. Grace O. Doane Public Library will host a free concert on its patio from 7 to 9 p.m. today. Adults are invited to enjoy a performance by Marc Bailey. There is no charge to attend. Those who plan to go are asked to take a lawn chair with them to the concert.
Celebrate Sauerkraut Days in Ackley
Ackley's 119th Sauerkraut Days celebration kicked off Thursday and will continue through the weekend. Highlights today include free sauerkraut and wieners, served by the ambulance crew, starting at 5 p.m. today. There will be live music in the band shell and the crowning of the Sauerkraut Queen. Other events this weekend include midway rides, the Grand Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday, more live music and a beer garden. Find a full list of this weekend's events here.
Fish for free this weekend
This weekend is the annual free fishing weekend, as designated by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. No fishing license is required to fish in Iowa today, Saturday or Sunday, but all other fishing regulations remain in place. Hit up a local river or pond, or search the DNR's interactive atlas of stocked lakes and ponds that are easily accessible here.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum north of Eldora will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday. The menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a freewill donation to the museum. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.).
Head to a garden party
The first-ever Steamboat Rock Garden Party will be Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the home of Suzie DeVries (101 River Rd.). The event is a kickoff and fundraiser for next year’s planned Art in the Greenbelt event. The Garden Party will feature a dozen artists on display at DeVries's home. Along with art, there will be live music, beverages and charcuterie boxes. Tickets to the Garden Party are $20 each, and can be purchased at the Steamboat Rock Library or on the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.