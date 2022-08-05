Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of six things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday in Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Be sure to enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Fly Iowa Air Show
The Iowa Falls Airport will be busy this Saturday as the Fly Iowa Air Show visits. Aerobatics from several different pilots will be on display. There are also hands-on displays and rides available. It all begins with breakfast at 7 a.m., with the air show starting at 11 a.m. with skydivers.
Adult Magic Show
Can a comedy show be clean and can a Magic show be entertaining for adults? Yes! Just ask companies like Papa Johns, Hy-Vee, McDonalds, and other top companies that have booked and rebooked Magician Jonathan May.
May will be performing for adults only at the Grace O. Doane Library in Alden tonight from 7-8:30 p.m. The adult public is invited to attend for free.
You'll laugh right along as the magic unfolds and builds to an unbelievable finale that has to be seen to be believed. This is the routine everyone will be talking about! This is the Magic Act of choice for audiences that want to "keep it clean" but still want entertainment for an adult sense of humor.
Rally for Rural Voices
The Hardin County Democrats will host a Rally for Rural Voices on Saturday at 5 p.m. at South Hardin High School. Speakers will include State Sen. Liz Mathis who is running for Congress, Iowa Senate candidate Sam Cox, Lt. Gov. candidate Eric Van Lancker and more.
Food will be provided and a pie auction will be held with all of the proceeds going to the Greenbelt Humane Society. The event is free and open to the public.
Republican Sweet Corn Feed
The Hardin County Central Committee and sponsors will hold the annual Republican Sweet Corn Feed today beginning at 5:30 p.m. at "the Shed" located at 1813 3rd Street Place in Eldora. The cost is a free will donation.
Local, state and national politicians are scheduled to speak, highlighted by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.
Back-to-School Bash
Parents and/or guardians are invited to the Back-to-School Fair in Hardin County from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. The event brings together churches, organizations and businesses to provide for low-income families with children ages newborn to 18 who live in Hardin County.
The event will offer services and information on: health services, nutrition, dental exams, school/sports physicals, basic haircuts, child development, immunizations and school supplies for kindergarten through 12th grade.
The event will be held at the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora and lunch will be provided.
Corn Growers Trivia Night
The Hardin County Corn Growers Association will be hosting a Trivia Night event today at Timbukbru in Iowa Falls. The Iowa Corn trailer will be on site along with Babe’s Steakhouse serving food. The event is from 6-9 p.m. with three rounds of corn trivia with prizes to be won each round. Willie with Timbukbru has also created a corn based beer for the event.
