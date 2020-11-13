Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in Iowa and here in Hardin County. Restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments are open, but government leaders and medical providers are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. In light of the increase in cases, our guide of five things to do in Hardin County this weekend is heavy on ideas that you can do without mixing with other people. Be careful when you're out and about, and stay healthy. And have a great weekend.
Have a Thanksgiving dinner without cooking
Pine Lake Country Club in Eldora will host a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, potatoes and gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, roll and pie. The cost is $10 per plate. The country club is located at 22502 Co. Rd. S56 in Eldora.
Pick up a crafting kit
The Barlow Memorial Library in Iowa Falls is offering a grab-and-go craft for all ages. Glennda Metzen has assembled rock painting kids. They include everything you need to create beautiful rocks: rocks, paint, brushes, etc. Mix colors to create any color you want, find more rocks to paint and use your imagination. Stop by the library’s front desk to pick up a kit. Quantities are limited, so only one per family. The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call 641-648-2872 for more information.
Learn about Sacagawea
The Grace O. Doane Alden Public Library is offering a free online program about Sacagawea, the incredible Lemhi Shoshone tribeswoman who was an indispensable part of Lewis and Clark's journey across the United States. Presenter Martina Mathisen will immerse participants in Sacagawea's life, her experiences and her incredible journey into the Louisiana Purchase. The virtual program is available through the library’s Facebook page (here's the link to the program) through this month. Call the library at 515-859-3820 for more information.
Get outside
Winter is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 cases rising and events being canceled or scaled back, it could be a long, cold winter. Take advantage of the not-quite-freezing weather now and get some fresh air. Walk on a local trail, visit a Hardin County park, or explore out Pine Lake State Park. Even a little time outdoors (and some movement) could lift your spirits.
Cook something new
If you're not interested in or able to get outside, make the most of your time inside by trying out a new recipe. KIFG's Cooks' Corner offers a variety of recipes, from appetizers and drinks, to dinners and dessert. Check them out, and then let us know what you thought.
