Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Support a book giveaway program
The Eldora Kiwanis Club and the Eldora Public Library will host a brunch on Sunday to raise money for the Imagination Library program. Pancakes and omelettes will be served along with beverages for a freewill offering at Dorothy’s Senior Center (1306 17th Ave.), from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program allows for children living in Eldora to sign up to receive an age-appropriate book each month from birth through age 5, with no cost to the child or their parents. Dolly Parton’s foundation sponsors much of the cost, along with the local sponsoring group. In this case, the Friends of the Eldora Public Library is the sponsoring group. For more information or to sign your child up for the program, attend the brunch or stop by the Eldora Public Library.
Pitch horseshoes at the fairgrounds
The Eldora Horseshoe Club of Central Iowa will hold sanctioned tournaments open to all members of the National Horseshoe Pitching Association (NHPA) on Saturday and Sunday in the community building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, 301 11th Ave., Eldora. Registration and practice from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tournament play starts at 10. Entry fee is $15. Association memberships may be purchased during registration.
Learn about local history
The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and Prisoner of War (POW) Recreation Hall & Museum on the Hardin County Fairgrounds in Eldora is open on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The building, located at 301 11th Ave., displays local military history and the history of the CCC, which did work in and around Hardin County in the 1940s.
Horse show competition in Iowa Falls
The ISU Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association Western will compete at the Ellsworth Community College Equestrian Center this weekend. The event is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. both days.
Have a turkey dinner at St. Mark's
St. Mark Catholic Church will host its 42nd annual turkey dinner on Sunday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 415 Main St., in Iowa Falls. The meal will include turkey and all the trimmings (including homemade pie).The cost is $10 for adults, and $6 for children. Carry-outs are available.
