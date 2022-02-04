Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at high rates. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Raise money for a food pantry
WINGS Sorority will host a chili supper fundraiser at the South Hardin High School commons in Eldora during the South Hardin vs. BCLUW basketball games on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is a free will donation, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Pine Lake Food Shelf. The menu includes chili, mac and cheese, breadstick and dessert.
Watch birds at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area will host the final event in its Building Better Birders workshop series on Saturday. Kelly McKay, an independent research biologist, will return to host the workshop. The event will begin with a discussion about the Christmas Bird Count Program from 10 to 11 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be an overview of Iowa's common feeder birds. A birding hike from 1 to 3 p.m. will take attendees through Calkins' timber trails. And between 3 and 5 p.m., there will be a discussion and overview of Iowa's water birds. All day attendance is not required. Attend for one session or all of them. RSVP to attend any or all of the free events here.
Give Alden Days a boost
A meal and auction on Saturday will raise money for this summer's Alden Days festival. The fundraiser will be held at the Alden Legion Building (506 West St.). It will feature a spaghetti supper from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. A silent auction will be open from 5 to 7:30 p.m., and a live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. The evening will also feature a raffle and grocery certificates (you must be present to win). All are welcome.
Try your luck at Bingo
The Ackley American Legion Auxiliary will host a bingo night on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Ackley American Legion Hall. Bingo cards are $1 per card per round. There will be prizes or cash payouts awarded on each round. Two door prizes for a $50 gift certificate will be awarded. Snacks and beverages are available.
Get out on the ice
Hours of work this week by Iowa Falls city employees and Scenic City Boat Club volunteers have produced a smooth layer of ice on the Iowa River behind the boat club on Union Street. Check out a pair of ice skates at the Barlow Memorial Library and head to the rink for free skating. The library is open today until 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
