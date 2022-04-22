Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Shop the market
The New Providence Roundhouse will host a Spring Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vendors will be present, selling wares, and The Bakery, a Radcliffe restaurant, will be serving breakfast and lunch (carry-out is available). The event is open to all. The Roundhouse is located at 104 N. Main Ave. in New Providence.
Play golf for a good cause
A golf tournament will be held Saturday to raise money for the Iowa Falls-Alden High School After Prom Party. The tournament will be at Highland Golf Club. It’s a four-person best shot tournament with a 1 p.m. shot gun start. The cost is $100 per team. Sign up by calling Jessie Weaver at 515-570-6574, or email jessiephillipsweaver@gmail.com.
Have breakfast in Eldora
The Hardin County Historical Society will hold its 17th annual omelet and pancake brunch on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dorothy's Senior Center (1306 17th Ave.) in Eldora. It will feature made-to-order omelets, served by Eldora Kiwanis, along with pancakes, pastries, fruit cup and drink, all for a free will donation.
Pick up some hamballs
Alden Methodist Church will serve a drive-through hamball meal on Sunday from 11 a.m. until the food is gone. The menu includes hamballs, cheesy potatoes, corn, rolls and cookies. The cost is a free will donation. The church is located at 1512 Hardin St.
Satisfy your pork loin cravings
Bethany Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls will host a pork loin dinner on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal will be served dine-in, carry-out, or delivery is available. The menu includes Jack’s pork loin, cheesy potatoes, glazed carrots, creamy coleslaw, roll, homemade pies and a drink. The cost is $10 per meal and may be purchased at the door or by calling 641-648-3555. Bethany Lutheran Church is located at 2712 Washington Ave. in Iowa Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.