Another weekend is upon us, and while COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading in Hardin County - restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments have permission to open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wear a face covering. Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in Hardin County and the surrounding area.
Take one last dip in the pool
The swimming pools in Alden and Iowa Falls will close out their 2020 seasons this weekend. Alden's Laude Memorial Pool will close today at 5 p.m. (open swim begins at 1 p.m.). In Iowa Falls, the Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center will close on Saturday. Open swim is 12 to 5 p.m. There will not be a dog swim this year.
Return to the 1950s
Pull out your saddle shoes, roll up your jeans, or don your capris and head to New Providence for an all-outdoor '50s night today. Guests are invited to bring their vintage car to the event. A drive-thru meal consisting of burgers, fries and root beer floats will be offered at 6 p.m. on Main Street. A vintage car show will line the street and the public can view the vehicles with '50s music playing. Throughout the evening, other '50s-themed activities will take place. Those include Name That Tune at 6:30 p.m.; 1950s trivia at 6:45 p.m.; a hula hoop contest at 7 p.m.; a best dressed '50s style contest at 7:15 p.m.; and photos with vintage cars for anyone in costume. The pictures will be taken by Images by Mosch. Find more information here.
Celebrate Wellsburg Daze
Head east to Wellsburg to celebrate Wellsburg Daze this weekend. The annual festival is back this year with a full schedule of activities. It starts this evening with WAGBRAT (Wellsburg's Annual Great Bike Ride Around Town). Saturday events include a tractor ride, 5K race, bags tournament, and the grand parade at 5 p.m. There will be a street dance at night with Hawk McIntyre and Jake Doty playing in the beverage garden. Sunday activities include slow pitch softball tournament, kids carnival and fireworks. Find more information and a complete schedule here.
Shop the Moose garage sale
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host a garage sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to the Moose Children charity. The Moose is located at 11350 Hwy 65 on the north edge of Iowa Falls. Find more information here.
Have a meal at ATLAS
ATLAS of Central Iowa, a new organization in Iowa Falls that seeks to help people through struggles in life, will host a grab-n-go sack lunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ATLAS is located in the same building as Dunphy Motors, at 750 S. Oak St. The cost of the meal is a free will donation.
