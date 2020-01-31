Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of four things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Support ECC baseball
Join the Ellsworth Community College Baseball team as it hosts the annual Lead Off Dinner on Saturday at Highland Golf Club. The event begins at 6 p.m. and the featured speaker is Bill Krejci, an advisor and player evaluator for the USA Baseball National teams. Krejci also coached baseball at every level, from high school to the Junior Olympics. Saturday's event will also include a silent auction of baseball items and memorabilia. Tickets for the event are $50. Tickets may be reserved by contacting ECC Head Coach Sam Vega at 787-233-9345 or 647-648-8534.
Head to the movies
It's Hollywood awards season. Catch the latest films at a local movie theater (The Met in Iowa Falls or the Grand Theatre in Eldora), or check out a movie (for free!) from one of Hardin County's public libraries.
Get together for the big game
The Super Bowl is Sunday. Whether you're a football fan or not, get together with friends for socializing and food (maybe even cook a new recipe from Cooks' Corner).
Let's get ready to caucus
Iowa's caucuses are Monday. They're the first step in the process to determine the Democratic and Republican parties' nominees for president. Click here to learn how you can participate in the process with this guide to where, when and how to caucus.
