Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate the season in New Providence
Kick off the Christmas season Friday in New Providence. Downtown businesses will be decorated and open to welcome shoppers. A special tree-lighting ceremony will begin on Main Street at 6 p.m. Coffee and hot chocolate will be served, music will fill the air and a large Christmas tree in front of BR Designs will be lit. A short program will include carols, culminating with the lighting of the tree and the arrival of Santa. Images by Mosch will be taking free photos of children with Santa in the studio on Main Street. Everyone is invited to the Soda Fountain for a soup supper sponsored by the New Providence Heritage Festival committee. A variety of soups, breads, relishes and cookies will be available with a freewill donation benefiting the 2020 Heritage Festival.
Read a book with Mrs. Claus
The Steamboat Rock Public Library will host a reading with Mrs. Claus on Saturday at the library. The free program will run from 1 to 3 p.m. There will also be two Christmas crafts, cookies and hot cider and cocoa. Bailey Primus will also be there to sign and sell copies of her book.
Get in the holiday spirit at Calkins
The annual favorite, Christmas at Calkins, is scheduled for Saturday, from 2 to 5 p.m. This year the event is being jointly sponsored by Hardin County Conservation, Friends of Calkins, and Iowa Falls-Alden FCCLA. The public is invited to meet Santa, listen to live music, enjoy snacks and make crafts. Outdoor activities will also be available, so dress for the weather. The free event is held at the Nature Center, 18335 135th St.
Tour five Iowa Falls homes
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street’s Tour of Homes is back this holiday season. The public is invited to tour five homes over the course of one weekend. They will be open on Saturday, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 4 p.m.
The homes are: Tony and Lindsay Neumann, 1922 Cottrell Ave.; Tim and Julie Off, 115 Foster Blvd.; Travis and Jennifer Granzow, 11573 J Ave.; Preston and Lorie Aust, 17736 Hwy D20, Alden; and Ellsworth Estates, 110 Rocksylvania Ave. The cost is $10 to tour all five homes. Tickets can be purchased at any of the homes. Start your tour at any location that works for you.
See Christmas trees at their finest
The First Congregational Church (520 College Ave, Iowa Falls) will host its annual Festival of Trees event on Sunday, from 3 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to view lighted and decorated trees, listen to music and enjoy a soup and pie supper. There will also be outdoor festival rides from 3 to 5 p.m.
