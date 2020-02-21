Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Support the Alden Fire Department
The Alden Fire Department will host its annual stag fundraisers this weekend. The women’s stagette will be Friday, from 6 p.m. to midnight. Cost is $45 a ticket, which includes a meal and drinks. There will be entertainment, raffle prizes and door prizes. You must be 21 or older to attend. The men’s stag will be Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. The cost is $60 for a ticket, which includes a meal and drinks. There will be a poker tournament, raffle prizes and door prizes. You must be 21 or older to attend. Both events are held at the Alden Legion (502 West St.).
Explore archaeology at Calkins
Calkins Nature Area will host the first-ever Hardin County Archaeology Day on Saturday. The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nature Area, which is located at 18335 135th St. in Iowa Falls. There are a number of activities planned, including: flint knapping at 10 a.m. (learn how arrowheads, spearheads, knives and other tools were made thousands of years ago); guided tours of the Calkins museum, which includes thousands of artifacts; atlatl and spear throwing; and artifact identification (bring artifacts you've found, and they'll be identified by amateur and professional archaeologists. Find more information about the event on the Calkins Facebook page.
See a show in Iowa Falls
The River City Kids theater troupe will present a show this weekend. "The Snow White Variety Show" will be performed Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Both performances will be in the Iowa Falls-Alden High School auditorium, and tickets are $5 per person. The show tells the story of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" from the perspective of the dwarfs. Find more information about the show here.
Support a local dance team
Help the AGWSR Dance Team wrap up its season with a special performance on Saturday. The showcase of routines from the year, as well as solo performances and a special performance by the Kid Clinic dancers will last from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the AGWSR High School gym. The public is invited to attend.
Have brunch for a good cause
Dorothy's Senior Center in Eldora will host a Brrrrrunch Fundraiser on Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, sausage links, pancakes, juice, coffee, fruit and sugar cookies. Carry-outs are available. The cost is a free will donation. Dorothy's Senior Center is located at 1306 17th Ave., in Eldora.
