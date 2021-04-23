Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to be careful when they're out: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask if you're in close proximity to other people. For those who choose to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend without leaving Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up a fish dinner tonight
Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry meal today from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until the food is sold out). The meal will be served at the clubhouse north of Upper Pine Lake (32740 210th St., Eldora). Enjoy fish, homemade tartar sauce, French fries, celery, pickles, cheese and rolls for $10 per meal. No extra fish can be purchased, but extra tartar sauce is available, two for $1. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicle to pick up the meal, and please have exact payment.
Pitch in to clean up
Hardin County Conservation will host an Earth Day cleanup event on Saturday at the Iowa Falls and Alden river access points. The two areas will be cleaned up to enhance accessibility. The event will begin at the Iowa Falls River Access (23101 130th St.) at 1 p.m., then transition to Alden. Food will be available for all participants at the Alden campground following the cleanup. Volunteers are advised to bring gloves, durable boots or shoes and plenty of water.
Sip and shop downtown
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street member businesses will host a Sip & Shop event in downtown on Saturday. Each participating business will offer a different beverage for sample and purchase and many of the businesses are also offering sales on their regular merchandise. Hours vary from business to business, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Participating businesses include: Antique Gallery, Becky’s Hallmark, Bell Ame, Copper Cupboard Bel Floral, Iowa Falls Sewing & Fabric, Style Works, The Coffee Attic/Book Cellar, The Ugly Peanut, and Raezy Paiges.
Support youth with a lasagna dinner
Church of the Open Bible Faith Case Kids will host a drive-up lasagna meal on Saturday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Iowa Falls. The menu includes lasagna, salad, garlic break and a cookie. The price is $10 per meal. It will be served at the Harvest House next door to the Church of the Open Bible at 410 College Ave.
Celebrate a new building's opening
The American Legion in Radcliffe has been undergoing a rebirth. The original brick building was 50 years old, and severely dilapidated when it was burned down by the town's fire department last year. Since then, work has been underway to build a replacement structure. The opening celebration will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and includes a ribbon-cutting and free will donation meal. Read more about it (and the project) here.
