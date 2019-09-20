Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Cheer on the Tigers
South Hardin High School Homecoming celebrations continue today with the parade starting in Eldora at 1:50 p.m. Following that, there will be a pep rally at the high school football field around 2:30 p.m. The homecoming football game, with presentation of the court and King and Queen will kickoff at 7 p.m. as the Tigers take on Eagle Grove. Find photos of Thursday night's coronation and other activities here.
Get rid of your hazardous waste
Metro Waste Authority will conduct a hazardous waste drop-off in the Iowa Falls HyVee parking lot on Saturday, from 8 to 11 a.m. Find a list of the items that are accepted and what's not accepted here.
Go to one last fish fry
The Scenic City Kiwanis Club will host its final fish fry on Saturday at the American Legion Hall in Iowa Falls. The meal - fish, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert, and hot and cold drinks - will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, and children under 5 eat for free. Proceeds from the fish fry will be distributed to support charitable community activities. Read more about the Kiwanis and their decision to dissolve the local club here.
Learn about campfires
A campfire on a quiet night can be considered one of the best summer pastimes. Learn about effective ways to start a campfire from basic materials such as flint and steel. Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis will host a program about campfires at Lower Pine Lake Beach House at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Enjoy some over-the-fire pastries as the group learns how to make fire starters, and how to properly maintain, and extinguish one. This free event is open to all ages.
Have breakfast at the Legion
Hubbard American Legion Post #4 will host a free will donation breakfast on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hubbard Fire Station. The menu includes pancakes, sausages and eggs. The fire station is located at 218 S. Iowa St. in Hubbard.
