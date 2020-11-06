Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present in Iowa - and spreading at high rates in Hardin County, but restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments are open. Still, health officials advise you to be safe - stay home if you're ill. Limit your outings if you're over age 65, or have an underlying health condition. If you do go out, wear a mask and social distance by staying six feet apart from other people. Wash your hands frequently. For those who are able and feel comfortable leaving their home, we've rounded up five ideas for things to do this weekend in and around the Hardin County area.
Pick up breakfast at the Legion
The American Legion Auxiliary will host a breakfast in Iowa Falls on Saturday. The meal will be served from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Legion, which is located at 709 S. Oak St. The menu includes pancakes, sausage and eggs. The price is $8 per person. Meals are being sold curbside. Diners can call ahead to order (641-648-3738), or just arrive and pick up meals.
Get outside
The weather this week has been unseasonably nice this week, and it's not going to last much longer. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are predicted to be close to 70, but next week will see highs in the 30s and 40s. Before the real November weather returns, get outside this weekend. Walk on an area trail (here's a map), check out the prairie maze at Calkins (more information here), or get some yard work done (Iowa Falls' final curbside leaf pickup is scheduled for next week). Find a full weather forecast here.
Get an early Thanksgiving meal
The United Methodist Church in Dows will serve a drive-thru turkey dinner at the American Legion Hall Alley on Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost of the meal is a free will donation. The menu includes turkey and dressing, potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, assorted pies, dinner roll and bottled water. The American Legion is located at 120 E. Ellsworth St., in Dows.
Shoot your heart out
The Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department will host a holiday family turkey shoot on Sunday at Riverbend Middle School. A team will consist of a parent and a child from the same family. Each team will shoot 20 shots from the free throw line (10-child/10-parent). Competition levels will be divided up by the child's age. Winning teams will receive a 10-pound turkey. Pre-registration is required by Friday. The age groups (and times of participation) are as follows:
- 5- to 7-year-olds and parents at 1 p.m.
- 8- to 10-year-olds and parents at 2 p.m.
- 11- to 13-year-olds and parents at 3 p.m.
Registration info should include child's name and age, parent's name, phone number and email address. For more information, contact City Hall by calling the Police Department at 641-648-6464.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Iowa Falls Moose Lodge will host a turkey supper fundraiser on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. The meal is available as curbside pickup or delivery (for delivery call 648-3982). The public is welcome. The price is $10 per meal. The Moose Lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls.
