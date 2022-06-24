Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Celebrate Heritage Days in New Providence
New Providence will be hopping this weekend as part of its annual Heritage Festival. The fun includes a 5K race, parade, games and activities for kids, a dodgeball tournament and a lot of food. Find all of the details here.
Cool off at a family pool party
There will be a family pool party at the Eldora Aquatic Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is free and open to the public and all attendees will receive a grab bag. Snacks will also be provided.
Learn about filmmaking
The Hardin County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Eldora Public Library (1202 10th St.). An informative program will be presented by speaker Bernd Wittneben of Wellsburg about his involvement with the movie "Reveille," which is an adaptation of a chapter in Audi Murphy's book "To Hell and Back" about World War II. There will be a short business meeting. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome. Seating is limited, please call 641-939-5137 or 641-366-3752 to make a reservation.
Pick up lunch in Eldora
There will be a summer celebration fundraiser at Dorothy's Senior Center (1306 17th Ave, Eldora) on Sunday, June 26. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will have burgers, brats, potato salad, baked beans, cookies and a drink available for a free will donation. Carry outs also available.
Explore local history
The Iowa Falls Historical Society will host a special opening of a new exhibit at its museum on Sunday afternoon. The exhibit shares the history of World War II through the lens of local people who fought in it and held down the home front. At 2 p.m., go to the Iowa Falls Community Theatre (510 Stevens St.) to hear Chuck Taylor speak about war history and Dave Gervich to speak about the Holocaust. From 2:30 to 4 p.m. the public is invited to view the Chuck Taylor World War II artifact exhibit at the museum (520 Rocksylvania Ave.).
