Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast on Saturday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.). There, you can explore life as it used to be lived on Iowa farms. Check out a barn full of relics, a little schoolhouse and a church that was moved to the museum property last year. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, sausages, fruit and drinks. It's served in the barn and the cost is a free will donation to the museum.
Walk to end Alzheimer's
Local Edward Jones offices are sponsoring a Walk to End Alzheimer's in Iowa Falls on Saturday. Events like the local walk are being held across the country. The walk will begin at Estes Park in Iowa Falls. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m., and the walk will begin at 9 a.m.
Learn about insects
Insects are incredibly diverse. Learn how to tell them apart through a discussion and a guided hike on Saturday. Meet Pine Lake State Park Interpreter Jovis Shoemaker at the park's upper boat ramp at 1:30 p.m. The session will cover basic bug biology and will get the brain thinking more critically about the differences between these invertebrates. Following a discussion about insects, the group will set out on a hike to find and identify some of Pine Lake's own crawling critters. This free event is open to all ages.
Train for Caucus 2020
Anyone who is politically minded is invited to attend a Democratic caucus training session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the South Hardin High School auditorium (1899 24th St., Eldora). Those interested in participating in the Feb. 3, 2020 as either a caucus chair or a caucus secretary is invited to attend. The session is also open to anyone simply wanting to sink their teeth int the details of the way the 2020 Democratic caucus will unfold.
Have ham balls for lunch
Alden United Methodist Church will serve a ham ball and salad meal Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults, and $4 for children under 12. Everyone is welcome. Carry-out is available. For home delivery call 641-648-2344. The church is located at 1512 Hardin St., in Alden.
