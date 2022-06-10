Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving the Iowa River Greenbelt. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Live it up at Hubbard Days
Hubbard Days returns this weekend. The festival is offering many of the favorite events of past years, including a 5K race, barbecue competition, parade and car show. Don't miss fun in the park for all ages - including inflatables, face tattoos, a money pit, a pedal tractor pull, and even stage coach rides. Find a full schedule of festivities here.
Pancakes and a ride at the boat club
The Scenic City Empress Boat Club in Iowa Falls will host a pancake breakfast membership drive on Saturday from 8 to 10 a.m. at the boat club, which is located at 1113 Union St. Have a breakfast of pancakes for a freewill donation. Free cruises on the Empress will be offered from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for those interested in becoming boat club members.
Learn about history
Learn about prisoners of war during a special presentation in Eldora on Saturday. Dr. Chad Timm, a professor at Simpson College in Indianola, will share stories about German, Italian and Japanese POWs who were held in Iowa during World War II. He’ll speak about the story of Iowans being confronted by the enemy they needed to help them meet their wartime goals, and who challenged them to find their humanity. Timm’s presentation will begin at 1 p.m. at the Eldora Public Library (1202 10th St.). It is sponsored by the Eldora Public Library and the CCC/POW Rec Hall and Military Museum.
Lunch, bikes and a car seat check
A free car seat check and bike rodeo will be held Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Hardin High School (1800 24th St.) in Eldora. The event will include a free pork loin lunch and free car seats. For more information call 641-939-8444. The event is sponsored by Greenbelt Home Care, the Eldora Police Department, DECAT and Community Partnerships for Protecting Children.
Commemorate an anniversary in Eldora
The Hardin County Historical Society will host the second phase of its 50th anniversary of collections on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Historical House/Museum at 1601 S. Washington Street in Eldora. A Display of some of the military articles that have been donated from various Hardin County Veterans will be on display.
