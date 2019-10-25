Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County (unless you head to an away game). And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
ECC Homecoming
Ellsworth Community College's Homecoming Week ends Saturday with a football game against Butler Community College. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. At halftime, the homecoming court will be recognized and the king and queen will be named. The 2019 ECC Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees, including the national champion 1977 softball squad and All-American wrestler Mario Galanakis, will also be honored.
Dollar-a-Day Boys
Bill Jamerson will be presenting a program at 10:30 a.m. today at South Hardin High School. Jamerson is an author, songwriter and filmmaker and will present Dollar-A-Day Boys, a musical tribute to the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). It’s a fun, nostalgic look at the 1930s Federal Works Program that gave employment to 3.5 million men. Jamerson tells stories, sings foot tapping songs and there’s a short video, making it a must see experience. The event is free and open to the public.
Last chance for the Haunted Hospital
Don't miss your last chance to be scared out of your wits at the annual Eldora Rotary Haunted Hospital this weekend. It will be open from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight and Saturday with an indoor line. Flashlights are available the first hour of each night. Cost is $10 The Haunted Hospital is located at 2413 Edgington Ave., the east wing of the old hospital.
Calkins Halloween Hike
Calkins Nature Area's Halloween Hike will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be entertainment, food and activities. As usual, there will be a kids costume contest, crafts in the nature center, the trick or treat trail, face painting, yard games, scary stories, and the prairie maze. The Halloween Hike is a free event and anyone can attend. Friends of Calkins will serve a meal, and a donation is requested as payment. The meal will be in the shop building. Anyone interested in volunteering to help at the Halloween Hike is asked to call the Nature Center at 641-648-9878.
Last week of high school football (maybe)
The final week of the regular season happens tonight. Iowa Falls-Alden heads to second-ranked Clear Lake with the district title and automatic playoff berth at stake. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. South Hardin also has a chance at the playoffs when they face North Linn at Troy Mills. AGWSR will look to close its season with a seventh win as they host Twin Cedars at 7 p.m. in Ackley.
