Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Go to a cookie party
Albright’s Bluff in Iowa Falls will host a Christmas cookie party on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, reindeer (root beer) floats, cookie decorating, and writing letters to Santa. A photographer will also be in attendance to take pictures of kids and families. Albright’s Bluff is located in the old Camp David Restaurant at 119 Main St. The event is free and open to the public.
Catch some wrestling in Iowa Falls
Iowa Falls-Alden will host the annual Jones Brothers Wrestling Invite on Saturday. The Cadets have won the last three team titles, and will compete in a field that includes Aplington-Parkersburg, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, Iowa Valley Community, Nevada, Newman Catholic, North Butler, Saydel, Vinton-Shellsburg, and West Marshall. Wrestling gets underway at 10 a.m. in Cadet Gym.
Attend a cattle show
This weekend marks the first annual Kyle Porter Memorial Show at Ellsworth Community College's Equine Center. The show was planned by friends and family of Kyle Porter, an ECC alumnus and Franklin County resident who died in a farming accident last summer. Proceeds from the show will go toward creation of a foundation that will eventually provide scholarships to local students involved in agriculture and the livestock industry. Read more about Porter and this weekend's show here.
See the lights before they're gone
This weekend is the last weekend of Iowa Falls' Festival of Lights at Foster Park. The display is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For $5, take a carload of people through the light show. Foster Park is located at the far north end of Dale Drive, off Washington Avenue.
Find those last-minute gifts close to home
This is the last weekend before Christmas next Saturday. If you still have people to shop for on your list, try looking for the perfect gift at a shop close to home. Small, locally-owned businesses in Hardin County's towns offer unique goods and personalized care, without the worry about whether your package will be delivered in time. Shop here before you head out of town or go online.
