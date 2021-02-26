Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading in Iowa and in Hardin County, and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Pick up a fish dinner
The Pine Lake Wildlife Club will host a fish fry today from 4 to 7 p.m. (or until food runs out). The meal will be served to-go drive-through only. The cost is $10 per meal, and includes fish, homemade tartar sauce, French fries, celery, pickles, cheese and rolls. Extra tartar sauce is available two for $1. Guests are asked to have exactly payment for their meals. The Wildlife Club is located at 32740 210th St., Eldora, at the clubhouse north of Upper Pine Lake. Call 641-858-2012 for more information.
Head to Eldora for prime rib
Pine Lake Country Club will serve a prime rib dinner Saturday. The meal will include prime rib, baked potato, vegetable, salad, bread and dessert. It's being served as dine-in or carry-out. The country club will open for cocktails at 5, and the dinner will begin at 6. Tickets, which are $25 per person, must be purchased in advance. Contact Jeff at 712-269-6604 or Sharla at 641-373-1056. The country club is located at 22502 Hwy S56, Eldora. All are welcome.
Catch the local team's game
The Iowa Falls-Alden High School boys basketball team will play South Central Calhoun (18-5) with a state tournament berth on the line in Saturday's Class 2A District Final. The game tips at 7 p.m. and will be held in the Roundhouse in Marshalltown. The Cadets (14-9) defeated fourth-ranked Dike-New Hartford Tuesday in Eldora. Tickets are $8 and will be sold at the door. The game will also air live on KIFG 95.3 FM/1510 AM.
Get outside
After weeks of snow and cold, this week was a reminder that spring will be here soon. Take advantage of the above-freezing high temperatures this weekend by getting outside. Hardin County area trails are a great place to walk, jog or bike. Find a map of Iowa Falls trails here, or hit the trails at Pine Lake State Park. But first, check out this advice from Iowa State park rangers on getting outside at this time of the year.
Get inspired to create art
The Friends of the Pat Clark Art Collection is sponsoring a Community Art Contest, and the deadline is quickly approaching. The community is invited to create art – paint, watercolor, pen/ink, sketch, ceramics, etc. – inspired by two pieces of art in the Pat Clark Art Collection (find them on the Pat Clark Art Collection’s Facebook page). Art pieces are due by March 12 and should be dropped off at the foundation’s office in Kruse Main Hall on the Ellsworth Community College campus. Anyone, of any age, is welcome to enter. Winners will be chosen and recognized on the Pat Clark Art Collection social media pages. Prizes include a $50 gift card to Montage in Cedar Falls and a $50 membership to the Pat Clark Art Collection.
