As precautions to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have ramped up locally, a number of activities and events have been canceled or postponed indefinitely. People who are more susceptible to the illness - elderly and those with chronic illnesses or compromised immune systems - are advised to take extra precautions. Health professionals are advising social distancing - staying feet away from people - and avoidance of large gatherings of people. Find more on those guidelines here.
There are still some activities planned for this weekend in the Greenbelt, and for those looking for activities, we have suggestions for things to do right here in Hardin County. If you're looking for more activities, find our calendar here.
If you know of an event that has been canceled, please contact the Times Citizen newsroom.
See a play in Iowa Falls
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present its spring play this weekend. “I Hate Shakespeare” is a “rip-roaring rundown of Shakespeare’s classics.” It includes zombies, talking cows and an appearance by Jerry Springer. It’s “a hilarious and fast-paced introduction to Shakespeare - with a modern twist.” The show will be performed today at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Both performances will be held in the auditorium at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. Tickets are $5 per person. Find more information about the play - including photos - here.
Watch a dance performance
The Iowa Falls-Alden Dance Team will host a series of clinics and two spring shows on Saturday at Iowa Falls-Alden High School. The clinics will run through the morning, teaching dance routines to students in preschool through third grade. Pom clinics for fourth, fifth and sixth grade students were held last month. The day will culminate with two dance show performances - one at 3 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. - in the gym. The cost is $5 per person to attend the shows. The public is invited to attend.
Chip in to help a South Hardin teacher
South Hardin High School teacher Adam Weig suffered cardiac arrest on Thanksgiving Day last year. He was hospitalized for more than a month, and is still undergoing therapy and has not returned to work. A benefit is being planned in his honor. It will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at South Hardin Middle School (200 E. Chestnut) in Hubbard. The event will feature live and silent auctions. Find a Times Citizen feature story about Weig and his medical recovery here, and find more information about the benefit here.
Clean your hands, clean your home
There's no need to panic about the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but this weekend may be a good time to educate yourself about the precautions you can take to prevent its spread. Saturday's weather is forecast to be cold with a 40 percent chance of snow. Why not stay in and read up on best practices for cleaning your home and keeping your hands clean.
