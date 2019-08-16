Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Shop a sale
Iowa Falls Church Women United will celebrate National Thrift Shop Day with half-price sales on all items at the Thrift Store today and tomorrow, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The shop offers clothing, furniture household goods, antique items, outdoor equipment, books and toys. Proceeds from purchases at the thrift store are directed to Iowa Falls area non-profit community programs and services. The CWU Thrift Store is located along South Oak Street in Iowa Falls, on the back side of the building that houses the Subway restaurant.
Have breakfast at the museum
The Hardin County Farm Museum will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The museum is located one mile north of the stoplight in downtown Eldora (at 203 N. Washington St.). While you're there for pancakes, sausages and fruit, explore the museum. Learn about the good old days of life on the farm. Explore the country schoolhouse and church on the property, as well as the barn. The cost of the meal is a freewill donation to the museum.
Float down the river
Join a public float down the Iowa River on Saturday. The float is hosted by Hardin County Conservation. Meet at the Alden dam at 10 a.m. and float to Weaver's Cove in Iowa Falls by 2 p.m. Along the way, learn about the river. Bring your own canoe, kayak or paddle board and join the group. For more information, or to RSVP, call Calkins Nature Area at 641-648-9878. All ages are welcome.
Go for a swim
As the first day of school approaches, area swimming pools are planning for their last days of the season. The pool in Alden closed early due to a boiler issue. The pools in Iowa Falls and Eldora will close on Sunday. The Hubbard pool will close on Aug. 21, and the Ackley pool will close for business on Aug. 25. Find the full pool closure schedule here.
This weekend, Iowa Falls' Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center will close its season out with a dog swim on Sunday. Open swim will be 1 to 3 p.m., and the dog swim will be 3 to 5 p.m. For the dog swim, admission is $2.50 per dog and $2.50 per person, unless that person has a season pool pass, in which case they'll be admitted for free. Eldora will host a dog swim on Monday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $5 per dog. Find more information about it here.
Get ready to go back to school
It's the last weekend before the first day of school. The Iowa Falls, Alden, AGWSR, Eldora-New Providence and Hubbard-Radcliffe school districts are all starting school on Friday, Aug. 23. Get out and enjoy the weekend. Shop those school supply lists, get a back-to-school haircut, or spend time as a family at a county park. And have a great school year!
