Are you looking for something to do over the weekend? We've got you covered. Here's a list of five things you could do today, Saturday and Sunday without leaving Hardin County. And if you're looking for more area fun, check out our online calendar. Get out there and enjoy the Iowa River Greenbelt.
Attend a final summer festival
Steamboat Rock will host Rainsbarger Days this weekend, one of the final summer festivals on this year's schedule. The fun begins today and lasts through Labor Day with the traditional chicken and sweet corn meal on Monday. Find a full schedule of events here.
Audition for a movie
An open casting call will be held in Iowa Falls on Saturday, from 1 to 3 p.m. for the movie "New Providence." The film will be shot this fall. It's the story of a sports writer from New York who's sent to New Providence, Iowa to cove the final season fo six-on-six girls high school basketball.
Filmmakers are looking for high school age female basketball players, cheerleaders, and lot of extras for fans of all ages. The film will be shot at the Roundhouse in New Providence and locations around central Iowa.
Find more information here.
Have breakfast at the Roundhouse
An omelet and pancake breakfast will be served at the New Providence Roundhouse on Labor Day, Monday, from 7 to 10 a.m. An omelet will be made for you with your choice of ingredients. Fruit, pancakes, pastries, juice and coffee will also be served. Proceeds will support the New Providence Roundhouse. Pay is by donation. The Roundhouse is located at 104 N Main in New Providence.
See some spiffy cars
The Scenic City Labor Day Car Show will return to the streets of downtown Iowa Falls on Monday. This will be the show’s 23rd year. Registration will be 7:30 to 11 a.m., and awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. In addition to the show on Monday, there will be a cruise on Sunday, Sept. 1. Participants are invited to gather from 3 to 3:30 p.m. in the Iowa Falls Fareway parking lot. The cruise will be 70 to 90 miles, and includes a stop at the New Providence Soda Fountain for a grilled burger meal (cost is $8.50 per meal). Find more information on the car show website here.
Check out some mobile Iowa history
The State Historical Society of Iowa's "History 101" mobile museum will be in Iowa Falls on Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum, which is housed in a bright blue custom-built Winnebago, travels the state to share stories from the past. It's filled with artifacts from the State Historical Society's collection.
The mobile museum will be parked on Main Street, across from the Post Office in downtown Iowa Falls. Admission is free.
