Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still present and spreading at a high rate. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Check out the Geneva Market
Geneva’s sixth annual fall vintage Market will be open today from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Geneva School Grounds. There will be something for everyone, from antiquers to junkers and vintage-lovers. Breakfast, lunch, snacks and entertainment will also be available for purchase.
Shop the sales in Ackley
Ackley city-wide garage sales will be today and Saturday. Residents throughout the town are planning to sell everything from clothing to home furnishings.
Pick up breakfast in Hubbard
Hubbard American Legion Post #4 will host a breakfast on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hubbard Fire Station. The menu will include pancakes, sausage and egg. The cost is a free will donation. The meal will be available as dine-in and carry-out. Delivery is available in Hubbard. The fire station is located at 218 S. Iowa St. Call 641-373-8787 to arrange home delivery.
Church offers lunch on Sunday
Alden United Methodist Church will host a drive-through meal on Sunday. The meal, which will be served from 11 a.m. until the food is gone, will include hamballs, cheesy potatoes, green beans, a roll and a cookie. The cost is a free will donation. The church is located at 1512 Hardin St., in Alden.
Check out classic cars in Eldora
The Hardin County Historical Society Annual Ice Cream Social and Car Cruiz'n event will return Sunday at the old high school grounds in Eldora (one block north of Hardin County Savings Bank). Car parking and registration begins at 11 a.m. with food at noon and hand turned ice cream at 12:30. There will also be entertainment and a silent auction. A Pine Lake cruise will follow at 3 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Eldora food bank. For more information contact Rob John at 641-849-0938 or email rdjohn2@hotmail.com. This event is free and open to the public.
