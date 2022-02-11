Another weekend is upon us. Although local COVID-19 infection rates have fallen in recent weeks, the virus is still present and spreading. The CDC is advising people who live in areas of substantial or high transmission - which includes Hardin County - to wear a mask when they're in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. For those who want to venture out, we've put together a list of five things you could do this weekend right here in Hardin County. Stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Take the kids fishing
Area youth are invited to a free ice fishing day at Pine Lake State Park on Saturday. The day will begin with registration at the Lower Pine Lake Boat Ramp from 8 to 9 a.m. Fishing will last from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a raffle will be held at the boat ramp at 12. Ice fishing equipment (augers, ice rods, etc.) will be available for those who need it. Kids can fish without a license, but they should be accompanied by an adult who has a valid fishing license. Kids can register to win an underwater camera, rods, reels, gift cards and more. Adults can fish but can't win prizes. For more information, call 641-648-9878.
Have supper in Whitten
The Whitten Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual soup supper on Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The menu includes chili and potato, oyster and chicken noodle soups. It will be held at the Whitten Fire Station.
Support early literacy
Friends of the Eldora Public Library will host an Imagination Library brunch fundraiser on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The menu includes omelets and pancakes, and it'll be served at Dorothy's Senior Center (1306 17th Ave. in Eldora). The meal is available as dine-in or carry-out. The cost is a free will donation. Funds raised at the meal will be used to put books into the hands of Eldora's youngest children. The Eldora Kiwanis will do the cooking.
Pick up turkey at St. Mark
St. Mark Catholic Church's annual turkey dinner will be Sunday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the church in Iowa Falls (415 Main St.). Tickets are $10 each. The menu includes turkey and all the fixings. The meal will be served carry-out only.
Skate close to home
Hardin County is home to two ice skating rinks - in Radcliffe City Park and on the Iowa River behind the Boat Club in Iowa Falls. Both are open and free to the public. If you're in need of ice skates, they can be checked out at the Barlow Library in Iowa Falls.
