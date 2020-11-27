Another weekend is upon us. COVID-19 is still spreading rapidly in Iowa and here in Hardin County. Restaurants, shops, bars, churches and other establishments are open, but government leaders and medical professionals are warning the public to reduce their outings and, when they do go out, to practice simple infection control measures: wash your hands frequently, keep at least six feet of distance from others, and wear a face mask. Be careful when you're out and about, stay healthy, and have a great weekend.
Start your holiday shopping at home
Today's Black Friday, a day known for national stores' holiday sales and massive crowds of shoppers. But before you head to the big city to buy your gifts, check out what your local shops have to offer. Businesses throughout Hardin County will be open today and through the weekend to kick off the holiday shopping season. Especially during this difficult year, consider supporting local business owners before spending money out of town.
See the lights at Foster Park
The fourth annual Festival of Lights, sponsored by the Iowa Falls Lions Club and Chamber/Main Street, opens tonight and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 20. The event, featuring lighted displays by local businesses and organizations, is set up in Foster Park at the north end of Dale Drive in Iowa Falls. It will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night. The cost is $5 per vehicle.
See Santa in Iowa Falls
Children of all ages are invited to visit Santa Claus in downtown Iowa Falls on Saturday. Santa will be sitting on the back of a fire truck in the downtown pocket park (next to The Princess) from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Have your picture taken with him, drop off a letter and enjoy a cup of free hot chocolate. River City Kids will perform a special skit in the pocket park from 11 to 11:30 a.m. And when you're done, stop by a local store to get your shopping started.
Pick up dinner at the Moose
The Moose Lodge in Iowa Falls will offer a curbside pickup meal on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. (or until the food is gone). The menu includes beef stroganoff, vegetable, salad and a cookie. The cost is $10 per meal. The lodge is located at 11350 Hwy. 65 on the north side of Iowa Falls. The public is invited to attend.
Visit Santa in Eldora
Santa Claus is coming to Eldora on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The big guy will be at Ahoy Fountain (1266 Edgington Ave.). While supplies last, children age 14 and younger will receive a very special Santa bag filled with goodies. Several COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. A limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time. Families will be socially distanced and masks will be required while waiting. A bench beside Santa will be available for photo ops. Children may temporarily remove their masks for the photo.
